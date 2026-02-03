Andhra gets record Rs 10,134 crore in Railway Budget

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has received a record allocation of `10,134 crore in the Union Railway Budget for the financial year 2026-27. This marks an increase of `717 crore over last year’s allocation of `9,417 crore. The total railway outlay in the Union Budget stands at `2,78,030 crore.

Highlighting AP’s gains, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the State’s railway budget outlay has grown more than 11 times compared to the average annual allocation of `886 crore during 2009-14 for the erstwhile combined Andhra Pradesh.

He noted that infrastructure projects worth `92,649 crore are currently under execution in Andhra Pradesh, and the railway network has achieved 100% electrification.

The Union Minister also announced two high-speed rail corridors – Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Chennai – will pass through Andhra Pradesh. Though it has not been mentioned, Chennai-Bengaluru corridor will also cover a part of AP. These projects are expected to drastically reduce travel time, with Hyderabad-Bengaluru taking just two hours, and Hyderabad-Chennai about 2 hours and 55 minutes. The corridors will act as economic growth engines, the Union Minister said.

‘South High-Speed Triangle will be game-changer’

These high-speed railway corridors (bullet train corridors) will be on elevated platforms, which will not affect the public movement in the regions, it passes through, and the train speed will be 350 kmph. Further, there will be no track dividing the farmlands, he highlighted.

After Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, the NDA government at the Centre, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is keen on expanding such networks across the nation, and initially has taken up seven more such corridors, including five in South India.