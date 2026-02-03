Andhra MAUD team visits London to study GROWTH models

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana is leading a delegation to the United Kingdom to study global models for tourism and urban infrastructure with a focus on developing Amaravati as one of the world’s top five cities.

Accompanied by Principal Secretary (MAUD) Suresh Kumar and Amaravati Growth & Infrastructure Corporation MD Sonti Srinivas, the MAUD Minister met Gwyn Richards, Director of Planning and Development, at the City of London Corporation.

Richards presented the London city master plan, transport facilities, and development strategies, explaining how the historic city has evolved over 2,000 years into a global financial, cultural, and commercial hub. Later, the delegation visited the iconic Battersea Power Station, once a major electricity generator, now transformed into a world-renowned tourism and commercial destination along the Thames riverfront. The team studied its redevelopment model, including boating facilities and riverfront development, as a reference for Amaravati’s tourism projects.

The team also toured the London Eye, the world’s tallest cantilevered observation wheel, and confirmed plans to establish a similar structure on the banks of the Krishna River in Amaravati. Officials explained its functioning and design, which the delegation intends to replicate as part of Amaravati’s tourism vision.

The visit is part of a broader study of international sports city projects and tourism infrastructure. The government aims to integrate such global best practices into Amaravati’s master plan, ensuring world-class facilities, and positioning the city as a hub for culture, sports and tourism.