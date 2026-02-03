Andhra's Prakasam district eyes growth with new projects, industrialisation initiatives

ONGOLE: State Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said the government is committed to the comprehensive development of Prakasam district and to making it shine in a bright way. The 57th Formation Day of Prakasam district was celebrated at the Collectorate-PGRS hall on Monday.

Cultural programmes performed by students and local artists enthralled the audience. The Minister hoisted the Prakasam district flag and saluted.

The authorities felicitated family heirs of legendary freedom fighters of the district, including great-grandsons of Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, Tanguturi Santhosh Kumar and Hanumantha Rao, Karavadi Subba Lakshmi, Gangavarapu Bhaskara Rao, famous doctor and former district RED CROSS president Chalamaiah, literary persons Patibandla Ananda Rao, Ponnuru Srinivasa Rao, Sampath Kumar, Kuchipudi dance teacher Siva Kumari, and tennis sportsman Chiranjeevi on this occasion.

Dola said “Apart from the lifeline project of the district, Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Reservoir project, the government is mentioning the Paleru and Korisapadu projects also in the State budget.” The government is working to enhance the district’s per capita income through industrialisation and establishing an industrial park in Donakonda. Talks are underway with the Union government to address tobacco farmers’ difficulties.