APERC offers relief to consumers of power over inflated smart meter bills

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has announced a relief for consumers facing inflated electricity bills after the installation of smart meters.

The Commission noted that the rollout of smart meters, which automatically record leading reactive energy (kVARh), has resulted in higher charges for certain Low Tension (LT) metered services.

It was due to excess capacitor installations at consumer premises, though consumers believed smart meters were responsible for hike in bills.

APERC has suspended its FY2019–20 tariff order directing DISCOMs to unblock leading kVARh measurement until further notice. It ordered withdrawal of excess bills collected for reactive energy charges and said the amounts will be adjusted against future bills to prevent additional financial burden on consumers.

APERC emphasised its commitment to protecting consumer interests while continuing to support the adoption of modern metering technologies. The Commission stated that smart meters remain vital for improving efficiency, transparency, and reliability in the power distribution sector. The detailed orders are available on the Commission’s official website: www.aperc.gov.in.