Don’t retaliate to YSRCP attacks: TDP cadre Palla Srinivasa Rao

VIJAYAWADA: TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao has urged party cadre to uphold democratic values, and maintain restraint, stressing that law and order must be respected.

In a teleconference held under the directions of TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and general secretary Nara Lokesh, he reminded cadre that, unlike the alleged lawlessness during the previous YSRCP regime, TDP must not resort to violence or take the law into its own hands.

He cautioned cadre not to be provoked by social media comparisons, and emphasised that TDP’s brand image rests on discipline and respect for institutions.

Highlighting the Union Budget, Palla highlighted allocation of `1,088 crore for Amaravati, `452 crore for urban development, `500 crore for rural roads, and `1,000 crore for rare minerals, besides tax incentives for Google and Reliance data centres. He called upon TDP cadre to take these achievements to the people, framing them as part of the Viksit Bharat and Swarnandhra Vision 2047.

Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu echoed the message, praising Naidu’s leadership, and Lokesh’s guidance in steering the State towards economic recovery. He recalled the hardships faced during the YSRCP’s tenure, including cases filed against TDP leaders, and Naidu’s imprisonment, but said the party never backed down. With NDA support at the Centre, he asserted that Andhra Pradesh has regained momentum within 20 months, citing progress on Polavaram, Amaravati’s development, and industrial projects like the Google data centre and new railway zone.

Atchannaidu condemned abusive language by YSRCP leaders, urging cadre not to retaliate with violence. He reiterated that TDP’s culture is rooted in welfare and democratic values, not aggression, and warned against falling into political traps designed to divert people’s attention from YSRCP’s alleged failures.