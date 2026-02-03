EG forest officials step up efforts to track, capture elusive tiger

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/ELURU: East Godavari forest officials have intensified operations to track and capture a tiger that has been elusive for the past 20 days across the Godavari districts.

Speaking to TNIE Forest Range Officer N. Daveedu Raju said the tiger is believed to be hiding in the area between Venkatapuram and Thorredu villages, which lies in close proximity to the River Godavari near Rajamahendravaram.

Forest authorities have arranged a cage, installed trap cameras, and deployed CCTV cameras at strategic locations to monitor the animal’s movement. Special teams have been formed and are working round-the-clock to track the tiger. Based on its behavior, the animal hunts only when it is hungry. So far, it has killed two cows and one calf,” the officer said, adding that there is a possibility of the tiger hunting again during the night.

Forest officials said tiger pugmarks were identified at Venkatanagaram on Monday and Chinakondepudi village in Seethanagaram mandal, confirming its movement in the region on Sunday.

The pugmarks were found in the agricultural field of a local farmer, triggering alert among nearby villages.

Officials believe the tiger may have crossed the Godavari near Pattiseema after moving through Eluru and Polavaram areas, possibly from the Chhattisgarh side.

As a precaution, residents of Chinakondepudi, Pedakondepudi, Cheepurapalli and Nagampalli villages have been advised to remain vigilant, avoid visiting fields after 5 p.m., ensure lighting near cattle sheds, and report any sightings immediately.

Forest officials expressed confidence that the tiger would eventually return to the forest safely.

Distict administration has announced the holidays to the local school in Rajanagaram, Sitanagaram and Korukonda mandals.