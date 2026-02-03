Ensure success of IFR, Milan: Andhra CS Vijayanand

VIJAYAWADA: The International Fleet Review (IFR) will be held in Visakhapatnam on February 18, followed by Milan-2026 on February 19.

On Monday, Vizag Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Chief of Naval Command Vice Admiral Sushil Menon (VSM) and other naval officers met with Chief Secretary (CS) K Vijayanand at the AP Secretariat to discuss the arrangements for these events.

He explained to the Chief Secretary that a large number of ships, aircraft, and delegates from various countries would be participating in this IFR. He stated that ships from 19 countries, including Sri Lanka and Iran, and approximately 4,000 delegates would be attending.

He also mentioned that three ships and about 150 delegates from the USA, Germany, and France would be participating. Similarly, 90 ships, 45 aircraft, and approximately 600 delegates from India would be participating.

He said that the International Fleet Review and Milan-2026 would be held on Vizag coastline.

He added that President of India Droupadi Murmu, Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer, and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would be attending the Fleet Review and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would attend Milan, explained that Chief Minister Chandrababu and other dignitaries would attend the International City Parade.

On this occasion, Vijayanand told the ENC officers that the state government would provide all necessary assistance and cooperation to make the International Fleet Review and Milan-2026 program in Vizag a success.

The Chief Secretary issued instructions to the concerned department officials regarding the arrangements to be made. Since VVIPs like the President of India, the Defence Minister, the Governor, and the Chief Minister are attending this programme, Vijayanand directed the officials to make appropriate security and other arrangements accordingly.