Focus on smooth conduct of Shivaratri at Srisailam

KURNOOL: The Andhra Pradesh government has directed officials to ensure smooth and safe conduct of the Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams at the Srisailam temple, prioritising devotees’ convenience.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy said arrangements must reflect devotees’ sentiments and provide a comfortable darshan. A high-level review meeting was held Monday at Sadashivayya Bhavan, attended by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, Endowments Commissioner Ramachandra Mohan, Nandyal District Collector G Rajakumari, SP Suneel Sheoran, Srisailam Devasthanam Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao, Trust Board Chairman P Ramesh Naidu, forest officials and senior district officers.

Ramnarayana Reddy instructed officials to focus on temple management, darshan systems, accommodation, sanitation, security and crowd regulation. He stressed correcting last year’s shortcomings, following standard operating procedures and prioritising common devotees while fixing slots for VIP and VVIP darshans. He reiterated the government’s vision of building a “Spiritual Andhra Pradesh” through improved temple management.

Home Minister Anitha directed police to implement robust security, traffic control and emergency response measures, aiming for zero incidents. Janardhan Reddy ordered completion of road repairs and safety works by February 8 to handle the expected influx of pilgrims.

Officials projected a 30 per cent rise in devotees this year. The Collector confirmed coordinated planning for the Brahmotsavams from February 8 to March 18, including free laddu prasadam, toll-free vehicle movement on February 14 and 15, decorative lighting and improved facilities along the 48-km forest footpath.