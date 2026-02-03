Krishna Babu takes charge as RTC VC&MD in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Transport Department Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu assumed charge as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director (VC&MD) of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) at the RTC Headquarters on Monday.

After assuming charge, the VC&MD held a review meeting with Executive Directors, Heads of Departments and District Public Transport Officers to assess the Corporation’s financial position, bus maintenance, passenger services, bus station amenities and employee welfare.

Krishna Babu directed officials to improve operational efficiency and ensure better services for passengers across the State.

Reviewing the Stree Shakti scheme inaugurated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he said the share of women passengers increased to 65–67 per cent and the occupancy ratio reached nearly 90 per cent, strengthening APSRTC’s financial stability.

“A comprehensive plan is underway to introduce electric buses across the State over the next five years. Under the PM e-Bus scheme, 1,050 electric buses and an additional 1,450 electric and CNG buses will be introduced,” he said.

“For road development across 10,700 km, funds of Rs 3,000 crore will be released in phases to improve transport infrastructure,” he added.