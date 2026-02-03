MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao to seek derecognition of YSRCP

VISAKHAPATNAM: Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Monday said he would write to the Election Commission of India seeking the derecognition of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), alleging that the party’s political discourse had lowered the standards of public life.

Addressing the media at the MVP Colony camp office in Visakhapatnam, Ganta stated the language used by YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was inappropriate and unbecoming of a senior political leader. He stated that such remarks had caused embarrassment among the public.

As part of his presentation, he displayed video clips of statements made by Jagan Mohan Reddy on different occasions.

Ganta alleged that the use of offensive language had become common among YSRCP leaders and expressed doubt over the party leadership’s willingness to restrain such behaviour.

He referred to the Telugu Desam Party’s decision to suspend its members who had circulated objectionable social media posts against Y.S. Bharati, wife of Jagan , and stressed political parties must act responsibly in such matters.

Emphasising the need for decorum in political debate, he noted leaders should adhere to dignified language. Party leaders Chikkala Vijay Babu, Ganta Nookaraju, Molli Lakshmana Rao, Pilla Venkata Rao and Gare Gurnath were present at the meeting.