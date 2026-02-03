Nine Andhra fishermen reunite with families after release from Bangladesh jail

VISAKHAPATNAM: Nine fishermen from Andhra Pradesh, who were recently released from a jail in Bangladesh, arrived at the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour on Monday, bringing relief to their families after nearly four months of detention.

They were part of a larger group of 23 Indian fishermen, of whom the remaining 14 are from West Bengal. Two Indian fishing boats were also returned by Bangladesh authorities. The fishermen were released from Bagerhat Jail in Bangladesh on January 28. They had been apprehended in October last year after their fishing vessels crossed into Bangladesh territorial waters while fishing in the Bay of Bengal.

The fishermen include Marupalli Chinna Appanna, Marupalli Ramesh, Surada Appalakonda, Marupalli Praveen, Surapati Ramu, Appalakonda, Nakka Ramana, Vasupalli Seethayya and Mailapalli Appanna.

The Bangladesh Coast Guard handed over the fishermen to the Indian Coast Guard at the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) on January 29. As part of a reciprocal arrangement, the Indian Coast Guard repatriated 128 Bangladeshi fishermen along with five Bangladeshi fishing boats. The exchange was carried out at the IMBL in the Bay of Bengal by the Coast Guards of both countries.

The Indian Coast Guard then escorted them to the Visakhapatnam coast, and handed them over to the marine police after completing formalities. Two fishing boats from Visakhapatnam, carrying 15 crew members, sailed mid-sea to receive the fishermen, and brought them safely to the fishing harbour. Among the repatriated Bangladeshi fishermen were 13 who had drifted into Indian waters, and were taken into custody by the marine police in Srikakulam district on November 30 last year.