Andhra aquaculture poised for revival after tariff reduction

VIJAYAWADA: Aquaculture in Andhra Pradesh is poised for a potential revival following the reduction of the United States reciprocal tariff on shrimp exports, bringing long-awaited relief to lakhs of aqua farmers, who were pushed into deep uncertainty over the past year.

About 8 lakh people, mainly farmers, workers and traders, are dependent directly and indirectly on aquaculture in the State.

The steep tariff hike from 7% to nearly 60% under the Trump administration’s reciprocal trade policy has crippled exports, forcing farmers to remain in a dilemma over whether to continue cultivation or not. It should be noted that the US continues to be the strongest market for India’s aquaculture exports, with Andhra Pradesh accounting for nearly 80-90% of shipments.

According to industry data, India produces about 12-14 lakh metric tonnes of aquaculture products annually, and of which shrimp accounts for nearly 8-10 lakh metric tonnes. Andhra Pradesh alone contributes around 5-6 lakh metric tonnes of shrimp. After processing such as deheading, peeling and deveining, the final exportable quantity reduces by nearly 30%. Following the India-US trade deal, the reciprocal tariff component has been reduced to 18%, bringing the overall duty burden down to 28%.