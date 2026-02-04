Andhra SRM University inks MoU with Srivastava Hynfra for R&D

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JK Srivastava Hynfra PSA Ltd to advance research and innovation in green hydrogen technologies.

The collaboration supports AP’s ambitious goal of becoming India’s Green Hydrogen Hub by 2030, with the State targeting production of 1.5 million metric tonnes per annum of green hydrogen. As part of the agreement, SRM University-AP will establish a Centre of Excellence in Hydrogen Technologies to foster research, academic collaboration, and industry partnerships.

The Centre will focus on developing catalysts for electrolysis, exploring seawater electrolysis, advancing hydrogen storage solutions, and examining hydrogen’s potential in powering data centres.

It will contribute to building a roadmap for hydrogen storage and transportation, fuel cell-based mobility solutions, and electrolyser manufacturing capacity of 5GW. At the Green Hydrogen Summit held in July 2025, AP announced the launch of Green Hydrogen Valley, positioning the state as a national leader in hydrogen innovation.

The JK Srivastava Group, in partnership with Hynfra, has committed `35,000 crore to establish a green ammonia industry near Mulapeta, Srikakulam, expected to be operational by 2029. The initiative reinforces AP’s Integrated Clean Energy policy and vision to achieve net-zero emissions by 2047.