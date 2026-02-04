Andhra's NTRUHS to roll out India’s first AI-based CBME system

VIJAYAWADA: NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) is set to usher in a new era in medical education by introducing India’s first AI-powered Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) system, Vice-Chancellor (V-C) P Chandrasekhar announced.

Addressing a WebEx meeting with principals, professors, and students from 38 medical colleges across Andhra Pradesh, Dr Chandrasekhar said the initiative is being developed with the support of EdMedAI, created by Dr Chandrasekhar Bondugula, a US-based medical education expert with over 25 years of experience.

The AI-enabled platform will provide structured competency tracking, continuous assessment, and digital learning, in line with the National Medical Commission (NMC) mandate to modernise medical education.

Dr Bondugula, who also chairs the Graduate Medical Education Committee in the United States, said EdMedAI is designed to prepare ‘future-ready, highly competent doctors’ for India and the global healthcare ecosystem. He emphasised his commitment to giving back to India by building world-class AI-driven medical education tools.

Saurabh Gaur, Principal Secretary (Health, Medical & Family Welfare), noted that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is keenly interested in AI applications.

He said AI can significantly enhance precision and knowledge acquisition for medical students, and the state government will soon frame comprehensive policies to support such initiatives.

The programme was attended by senior officials including Dr Sai Sudheer (Registrar, NTRUHS), Dr Srilakshmi Suryaprabha (Director, R&D), Dr K Sudha (Director, Publications), Dr Lokesh Idara (Medical Education Advisor), and AI experts from SHC Technologies Pvt Ltd.