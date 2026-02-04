Attempted abduction of SFI leaders in Tirupati sparks protests; Mohan Babu booked

TIRUPATI: Tension gripped Tirupati on Tuesday after two student leaders were abducted by bouncers linked to Mohan Babu University (MBU) while heading to a protest against alleged fee exploitation. The incident sparked demonstrations outside the Tiruchanur Police Station as students demanded swift action.

Police said SFI district secretary Akbar and SFI SV University leader Vinod were intercepted near the Lemon Tree Hotel area in Tiruchanur around 12.20 pm. They were reportedly forced into a Mahindra Thar vehicle and taken away.

Acting on a complaint filed by V Reddy Kumar, police launched a search operation under the directions of Superintendent of Police (SP) L Subbarayudu. Within an hour, the vehicle was intercepted near the Kongaravaripalli-Seshapuram forest road in Chandragiri mandal, and the students were rescued safely.

One suspect, identified as driver Hemanth, was detained. MBU public relations officer Satish was also taken into custody at Renigunta Airport and shifted to Gajulamandyam Police Station for questioning. The FIR (No. 23/2026) names Manchu Mohan Babu, Manchu Vishnu, Satish, and others as accused. The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said special teams under Additional SP Ravi Manohar Chari have been formed to investigate, and further arrests are likely. Officials stressed that strict legal action would be taken against all those involved, regardless of influence or status.

Political leaders condemned the incident. CPI state secretary Gujjula Eshwarayya described it as “barbaric and criminal,” while CPM leader and CITU state vice-president Kandharapu Murali demanded strong government action against MBU. Police reiterated their commitment to protecting law and order, assuring that no one would be spared for taking the law into their own hands.

This incident has intensified debate over student rights and alleged exploitation in private universities, with authorities promising transparency and accountability in the investigation.