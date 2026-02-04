Bolisetty steps down from JSP role amid environmental case to avoid conflict of interest

VISAKHAPATNAM: Bolisetty Satyanarayana, general secretary (environment) of the Jana Sena Party, and national convenor of Jal Biradari, has announced a temporary withdrawal from his official party responsibilities with immediate effect.

The decision will remain in force until the conclusion of an environmental pollution case pending before the AP High Court.

Satyanarayana is the petitioner in Public Interest Litigation WP (PIL) No. 248 of 2020, filed in 2020, which relates to pollution issues in North Coastal AP, including untreated sewage and pharmaceutical and industrial effluents.

The case is now at the trial stage. With the JSP now a constituent of the NDA government, and party chief Pawan Kalyan serving as the Deputy Chief Minister (Environment), Satyanarayana stated that he chose to step aside to avoid any perceived conflict of interest, as the Government of AP is a respondent in the case.

In a statement, he said while his commitment to the JSP and its leadership remains unchanged, it was necessary to maintain institutional and ethical clarity during the pendency of the case.

He clarified that his decision does not signify a departure from the party.