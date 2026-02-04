Budget will make Andhra future-ready: Andhra BJP president Madhav

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP State president PVN Madhav has said the Union Budget 2026-27 clearly demonstrates the Centre’s commitment to Andhra Pradesh’s balanced and long-term development.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, he said the allocations reaffirm that the State is being viewed as a strategic pillar in India’s growth story under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He highlighted that substantial funds have been earmarked for infrastructure development, including Rs 1,128.91 crore for Amaravati, Rs 432.09 crore for integrated urban development in the capital region, Rs 500.99 crore for rural roads, Rs 800 crore for urban water supply and sewerage, and Rs 350 crore for roads and bridges.

“In addition, Rs 3,320 crore has been allocated in the revised estimates for Polavaram project to ensure water storage at the prescribed minimum level,” he said.

Madhav noted that the approval of Rare Earth Corridor and expansion of industrial initiatives such as the East Coast Industrial Corridor will position AP as a key manufacturing and logistics hub.

“Tourism promotion in Araku Valley and Pulicat Lake, along with allocation of 4,000 electric buses, will further boost regional growth. The Union Budget ensures inclusive growth across Uttarandhra, Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema, making AP future-ready,” the State BJP chief said.