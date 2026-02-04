ECI begins process of pre-intensive revision of electoral rolls in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has undertaken the Pre-Intensive Revision process in Tirupati as part of preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls aimed at comprehensive verification of voters.

As part of the exercise, officials are verifying family details of voters who were 40 years old in 2002 to track continuity and changes in the electorate.

According to officials, Tirupati had about 2.80 lakh voters in 2002, which has increased to around 3.50 lakh, reflecting population growth and migration over the years.

Under the SIR process, authorities will publish a Draft Electoral Roll that will include all electors whose Enumeration Forms have been received. Lists of absent, shifted, deceased and duplicate voters will not be included in the Draft Roll and will be uploaded separately on the Chief Electoral Officer website for public information.

Officials will issue notices to electors whose details could not be matched or linked with previous Special Intensive Revision records.

Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers will verify indicative documents to establish voter eligibility and conduct hearings to ascertain the status and whereabouts of such electors prior to the final revision.

Tirupati Assembly Constituency Election Returning Officer and Tirupati Municipal Commissioner N Mourya said, “We have directed our Booth Level Officers and election cell staff to conduct a preliminary inquiry for verification of voters’ names and address details as a preparatory measure for the SIR of the electoral rolls in the Tirupati Assembly constituency.”

She added that voters can submit their details through the prescribed forms, either online on the official election website or through other designated submission channels.