Elusive tiger spotted crossing Chennai-Howrah highway near Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A Royal Bengal tiger created panic on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday night after it was spotted crossing the Chennai–Howrah highway, barely 100 metres from the road.

East Godavari District Forest Officer Prabhakar Rao told TNIE that the tiger crossed the highway around 10.30 pm at a location just three kilometres from the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation limits.

He said the animal was seen crossing near a function hall before jumping into a garden in the area.

The Royal Bengal tiger is believed to be hungry as it had killed three cows about 48 hours earlier.

Following the sighting, a high alert was sounded in the outskirts of the city.

Police rushed to Lalacheruvu, Diwancheruvu and nearby areas and instructed hotels and bars to remain closed as a precautionary measure.

Residents of Rajamahendravaram were left fear-stricken after the tiger entered the plains crossing the Dandakaranya forest region and the river Godavari.