Extend natural farming to 50 lakh acres: Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to launch an ambitious programme to transform Andhra Pradesh into the largest natural farming State in the country.

At present, about 18 lakh farmers have come forward to practise natural farming across 20 lakh acres. The Chief Minister said this momentum should be strengthened to achieve the target of 40 lakh farmers adopting natural farming over 50 lakh acres by 2030-31.

Chairing a review meeting on agriculture and allied sectors at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister stressed the need to completely reduce the use of chemical fertilisers.

This would lower cultivation costs for farmers while ensuring better prices for produce, he said. He called for the introduction of certification and traceability systems to highlight the quality of natural farming products, and instructed officials to roll out these facilities by April this year and complete implementation across the State by June.

He said training programmes on natural farming would soon be organised across the State with the support of Subhash Palekar. He also emphasised expanding Andhra Pradesh’s share in national and international agricultural markets.

Referring to improved water management, he said irrigation shortages in Rayalaseema was addressed this year with all reservoirs filled.