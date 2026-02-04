GVMC chief Ketan Garg orders for facelift to Beach Road in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: With Visakhapatnam set to host the International Fleet Review (IFR) from February 15, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg on Tuesday directed civic officials to undertake measures to improve the appearance and upkeep of the Beach Road.
The Commissioner inspected the RK Beach stretch along with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials and reviewed preparedness for the upcoming event, which is expected to draw a large number of visitors from India and abroad. During the inspection, he examined the BT road laid with a single layer at RK Beach and assessed the condition of surrounding areas.
Garg instructed sanitation staff to ensure continuous removal of waste along the Beach Road and beach areas.
He directed that accumulated waste in the sand be cleared regularly using beach-cleaning machines and asked Public Health officials to closely monitor night sanitation activities on a daily basis.
He also emphasised the need to ensure uninterrupted functioning of streetlights and solar lighting systems, with regular supervision and prompt rectification of faults.
Engineering and Horticulture departments were asked to carry out footpath repairs, complete painting works and road markings, and maintain centre medians in a clean and orderly manner.
Stressing inter-departmental coordination, the Commissioner directed officials from the Engineering, Town Planning and Public Health wings should work in close coordination until the conclusion of the IFR to ensure timely completion of all related works.
Noting that visitors attending the Fleet Review were likely to visit the Visakha Museum, Commissioner Garg directed officials to make necessary arrangements and improve the surroundings of the museum.
Additional Commissioner P. Nallanayya, Chief Engineer P.V. Satyanarayana Raju, East Zone Zonal Commissioner K. Shivaprasad, Chief Medical Officer Dr. E.N.V. Naresh Kumar, and other officials were present during the visit in the city on Tuesday.