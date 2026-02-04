GVMC chief Ketan Garg orders for facelift to Beach Road in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: With Visakhapatnam set to host the International Fleet Review (IFR) from February 15, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg on Tuesday directed civic officials to undertake measures to improve the appearance and upkeep of the Beach Road.

The Commissioner inspected the RK Beach stretch along with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials and reviewed preparedness for the upcoming event, which is expected to draw a large number of visitors from India and abroad. During the inspection, he examined the BT road laid with a single layer at RK Beach and assessed the condition of surrounding areas.

Garg instructed sanitation staff to ensure continuous removal of waste along the Beach Road and beach areas.

He directed that accumulated waste in the sand be cleared regularly using beach-cleaning machines and asked Public Health officials to closely monitor night sanitation activities on a daily basis.