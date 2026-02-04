Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav announces cancer care expansion plan in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: On the eve of World Cancer Day (February 4), AP Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced measures aimed at strengthening cancer care and prevention across the State. He emphasised that cancer has become a concern and called upon all people to join hands in combating the disease.

He revealed that since 2007, the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust has spent over Rs 4,751 crore providing free cancer treatment to more than 6.32 lakh patients, including nearly 4 lakh women. In 2024–25 alone, Rs 675.66 crore was spent, while in the current financial year up to January 24, Rs 585.22 crore has been used.

Yadav said the State is implementing NCD 4.0 screenings to detect breast, cervical, and oral cancers at an early stage. Over 1.44 crore men and 76 lakh women have been screened so far.

To improve patient care, the government is establishing Pain and Palliative Care Units with 5–10 beds in teaching hospitals at Kurnool, Guntur, Kakinada, Vizag and Tirupati. Doctors and nurses are being trained at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Institute to provide specialised support.

Plans are on to expand facilities to all hospitals and district centers. Under the slogan ‘Let’s Discuss,’ the government is conducting campaigns with officials and representatives.