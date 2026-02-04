Jana Sena MLA faces party probe over sexual harassment allegations

KADAPA: Jana Sena Party MLA from Railway Koduru (SC Reserved) constituency, Arava Sridhar, on Tuesday appeared before a three-member internal committee set up by the party’s State leadership to probe sexual harassment allegations against him.

The inquiry follows allegations made by a former woman government employee, who accused the legislator of harassing her for nearly one-and-a-half years, and had even approached the National Human Rights Commission seeking action.

The controversy erupted after the woman released a video alleging harassment, sparking widespread discussion across the State. Subsequently, the JSP formed a committee to probe the allegations made against the party legislator.

Responding to the charges, Sridhar presented himself before the panel at Raj Residency in Railway Koduru, submitting documents, and denying the allegations, which he termed politically motivated.

The committee, comprising Shivasankar, Ramadevi and Varun, also interacted with Jana Sena State secretary Tatamsetti Nagendra, and 45 party leaders from five mandals to assess the political impact and local sentiment.

Party leaders said the complainant was invited through legal representatives to appear before the committee, but did not attend. Meanwhile, a counter-complaint was filed by Sridhar’s mother, Pramila, leading to a police case against the woman.

On the other hand, acting on NHRC’s instructions, Railway Koduru Urban Police registered Crime No. 22/2026 against Sridhar under Sections 318(2), 318(4), and 351(2) of BNS.

Sridhar told the media that he was ready to face “even 100 cases” and insisted he would fight legally. He described the matter as personal, and urged that it not be linked to his party, adding that he would meet the public after the probe ends.