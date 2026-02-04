Market volatility affects oil palm and cocoa farmers

ELURU: Even as Eluru district has emerged as one of Andhra Pradesh’s major hubs for palm oil and Cocoa cultivation, the farmers continue to face mounting challenges related to pricing mechanism, rising input costs, market volatility, and delayed policy implementation. Eluru District Horticulture Officer Saja Naik told TNIE that the rapid expansion of Palm oil crop not translated into stable incomes for cultivators, mainly due to contemporary issues linked to procurement practices and global price fluctuations. Oil palm is a long-gestation crop, which increases farmers’ vulnerability to market uncertainty.

At present, the total oil palm cultivation area in Eluru district is estimated to range between 1 lakh acres and 1.60 lakh acres, involving thousands of small and marginal farmers.

Although the government recently announced a record oil palm price of Rs 19,579 per metric ton, with payments credited directly to farmers’ bank accounts, farmers say the benefits are uneven.

The current FFB (Fresh Fruit Bunch) price stands at around Rs 1,918 per quintal, but private procurement companies are allegedly reducing payments by citing moisture content and quality norms, a practice that farmers claim lacks transparency.