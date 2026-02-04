Rs 1,172 crore CRR road works to commence soon under PPP model

VIZHIANAGARAM: In a significant step to develop the road connectivity among the North Andhra and neighboring Odisha state, the state government has given nod for the construction of Chilakapalem-Ramabhadrapuram-Rayagada (CRR) road with an estimated cost of Rs 1172 crore under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) - Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) model.

Therefore, the construction of CRR road through Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram-Manyam districts and neighbouring Odisha state is likely to start soon.

Vizianagaram-Palakonda Road via Rajam in a stretch of nearly 72 km, Kalingapatnam-Parvathipuram via Rayagada in streatch of 108 km, and Chilakapalem-Rayagada via Ramabhadrapuram road in a stretch of 131km, which connects Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram-Manyam districts and neighboring Odisha state, are the three major roads in the North Andhra.