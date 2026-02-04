Rs 1,172 crore CRR road works to commence soon under PPP model

VIZHIANAGARAM: In a significant step to develop the road connectivity among the North Andhra and neighboring Odisha state, the state government has given nod for the construction of Chilakapalem-Ramabhadrapuram-Rayagada (CRR) road with an estimated cost of Rs 1172 crore under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) - Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) model.
Therefore, the construction of CRR road through Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram-Manyam districts and neighbouring Odisha state is likely to start soon.
Vizianagaram-Palakonda Road via Rajam in a stretch of nearly 72 km, Kalingapatnam-Parvathipuram via Rayagada in streatch of 108 km, and Chilakapalem-Rayagada via Ramabhadrapuram road in a stretch of 131km, which connects Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram-Manyam districts and neighboring Odisha state, are the three major roads in the North Andhra.
TDP-led NDA coalition government has initiated measures to develop these three roads with an estimated cost of Rs 2,381 crore under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP). As a part of this, the government of Andhra Pradesh directed the R&B officials to prepare a detailed report for Vizianagaram-Palakonda via Rajam with Rs 567 crore, Kalingapatnam-Parvathipuram via Srikakulam with Rs 642 crore and Chilakapalem-Rayaghada via Ramabhadrapuram road with Rs 1172 crore. Subsequently, the R&B officials have called for tenders to prepare DPR.
The contracting agencies has submitted their detailed project report (DPR) for three roads. However, they gave nod only Chilakapalem-Rayaghada via Ramabhadrapuram road with Rs 1172 crore.
They denied the permission to Vizianagaram-Palakonda, and Kalingapatnam-Parvathipuram as these roads did not meet the commercial viability. Speaking to TNIE, Vizianagaram R&B SE Kanthimani said, Chilakapalem-Rayaghada via Ramabhadrapuram road is viable as it is inter-state road. The SE also stated that the remaining two roads are not commercially viable for its traffic, maintenance.