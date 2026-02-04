Tirumala ghee scandal: Government to form administrative committee

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, resolved to constitute a short-tenure administrative committee to review the SIT report on the Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration scandal and its recommendations.

The decision came after a three-hour-long cabinet meeting where ministers deliberated extensively on the issue, treating it as a matter of sanctity and faith rather than politics.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav said all officials found responsible would be treated as offenders and action would be taken against them.

The 11-page report has clearly recommended action against all concerned officials, from senior figures such as YV Subba Reddy, AV Dharma Reddy and Anil Kumar Singhal to members of lower-level committees, and stressed that they should be viewed as accused, not merely as part of an administrative lapse.