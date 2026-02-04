Villagers on alert as fresh tiger pugmarks spotted in Andhra's Gadala

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Public anxiety continues to grow as the elusive tiger that entered the district remains untraced despite extensive search operations on Tuesday. According to Forest Range Officer Daveedu Raju, fresh pugmarks were found in agricultural fields at Gadala village, indicating the tiger’s movement around Gadala, Undreswarapuram, Madhurapudi and nearby villages in Korukonda mandal in East Godavari.

JSP MLA Battula Balaramakrishna urged farmers and agricultural labourers to postpone fieldwork for the next two days as a precautionary measure.

The MLA said the tiger had moved away from the Godavari River, crossed the Rajamahendravaram-Rampachodavaram National Highway and was suspected to be hiding in the Gadala-Undreswarapuram belt. He noted that nearly 10 villages fall within the tiger movement zone and alerted residents of Katheru and Mirthipadu to remain cautious.

The MLA said he spoke to Forest Conservator B.N.N. Murthy and requested the formation of special teams to expedite tracking operations and ensure public safety.

Forest officials said the tiger is suspected to have migrated from Chhattisgarh and was first spotted in the Koyyalagudem area of Eluru district on January 20. It crossed the Godavari near the Pattiseema project on January 30 and later moved through Seethanagaram mandal. Despite deployment of drone surveillance, trap cameras and cages, the animal’s current location remains uncertain.