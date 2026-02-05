Abusive content in social media will not be tolerated: Andhra DIG Ashok

KAKINADA: Eluru Range DIG Ashok Kumar has stated that the police are working with the sole objective of maintaining law and order in Ambedkar Konaseema district, and warned that stern action will be taken against anyone attempting to incite unrest through social media.

As part of his district tour, DIG Ashok Kumar accompanied by SP Rahul Meena, inspected the Ainavilli and Amalapuram police stations on Wednesday.

The DIG stated that Konaseema is a sensitive area, and therefore, continuous monitoring is being carried out in the district.

The DIG said that measures are being taken to resolve people’s problems at the ground level before they escalate.

He made it clear that the police would not tolerate posting inflammatory and abusive content on social media to incite passions among the people.

He stated that rules have already been communicated to social media group administrators, and warned that legal action will be taken against those who create problems by sharing old videos.

He added that special teams are continuously monitoring social media, and violators will be punished.

He said that all necessary security measures have been taken to ensure that people can celebrate the upcoming Maha Shivaratri festival peacefully.

The DIG informed that the drone cameras are being used to curb anti-social activities-such as gambling and cockfighting-in the district.

He said that investigations in high-priority cases are being expedited to ensure that the accused are punished quickly.

He stated that cybercriminals are targeting the senior citizens for fraudulent activities, and special teams have been formed to address this. He advised bank managers to be vigilant about suspicious transactions and to cross-check with account holders if necessary.