Andhra Pradesh HC admonishes police for parading accused on roads

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday strongly criticised the police for treating accused persons in an inhuman manner, and violating constitutional safeguards by parading them on public roads, and presenting them before the media.

The court made it clear that the police are duty-bound to act strictly within the framework of law, and cannot assume the role of adjudicators.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Challa Gunaranjan, observed that every accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and questioned the growing practice of escorting arrested persons in public view, exposing them to print and electronic media.

The HC made the observations, while hearing a PIL filed by Parasa Suresh Kumar, Krishna district president of Society for Protection of Civil Property and Environmental Rights. The authorities concerned were directed to file their responses. The matter was adjourned by four weeks.