AP High Court seeks response on 33% quota for women in bar association polls

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Bar Council of India and the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh, asking them to consider 33 percent reservation for women in elections to all district bar associations.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur and Justice Challa Gunaranjan heard PIL No. 14 of 2026 filed by senior advocate Thota Sunitha. Appearing party-in-person, she urged statutory powers under Section 3 of the Advocates Act, 1961, be used to ensure representation, noting over 12,000 practising women advocates in the state.