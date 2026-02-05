AP minister Narayana visits London, Doha to study global sports, tourism models for Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana, accompanied by senior officials, undertook a three-day foreign tour to London and Doha to study international sports and tourism projects as part of plans to develop Amaravati into one of the world’s top five capitals. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has repeatedly emphasised that Amaravati will be built to global standards.

In line with this vision, Narayana, Principal Secretary (MAUD) Suresh Kumar, and Amaravati Growth and Infrastructure Corporation MD Srinivas visited landmark projects abroad to identify best practices for replication in the capital region.

During their two-day stay in London, the delegation held discussions with City of London Corporation officials on urban development and tourism initiatives. They inspected the Thames Riverfront, which is a scenic public space, and suggested adopting similar designs for the Krishna Riverfront in Amaravati.

From London, the team flew directly to Doha, where they visited the Aspire Zone Sports Complex, popularly known as Doha Sports City. The delegation returned to Vijayawada on Thursday morning after completing the study tour.