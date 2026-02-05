AP Police roll out AI-powered policing pilot across three districts to speed up probes

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta on Wednesday launched the pilot implementation of the project ‘AI4AP Police’ in three districts, marking a major step in digital policing in the State.

In an official release, the DGP said the comprehensive suite of artificial intelligence solutions aims to revolutionise criminal investigation, enhance operational efficiency, and improve citizen satisfaction.

“Project AI4AP Police is the culmination of the AI4 Andhra Police Hackathon, India’s first police-specific AI innovation event held in June 2025, which saw participation from over 200 innovators,” the DGP said.

Inspector General of Police (Technical Services) Ch Srikanth supervised the project’s development. Authorities will initially implement the project in pilot mode in Chittoor, Guntur, and Annamayya districts.

The DGP said the department appointed Chief Executive Officer Surya Kotha of 4sightAI, a US-based generative AI company, as the knowledge partner to begin a comprehensive AI journey and build the world’s first police large language model.

“To support co-development and implementation, the police department has also signed an MoU with M/s Sparity. In a unique collaborative model, Hackathon use-case winners were onboarded to scale their prototypes into robust, production-ready solutions over a four-month development phase,” he added.

Under Project AI4AP, the department integrated eight advanced AI tools into a unified ecosystem, moving the state closer to its vision of a ‘Police-LLM’-driven force. The suite addresses key policing challenges, ranging from grievance redressal to complex data analysis.

The eight core modules include Petition AI (Grievance Redressal), Digital Evidence AI, CognitiveNet AI, Investigation Co-Pilot, Docs2Data, SocInt AI, News360 AI, and AI Foundation.

“These initiatives are expected to improve operational efficiency, reduce investigation time, enhance the quality of probes, increase conviction rates, and improve citizen satisfaction,” the DGP said.