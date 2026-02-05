Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan discuss coalition strategies

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister and JSP President Pawan Kalyan held a meeting to discuss recent political developments and a range of other issues, including matters related to the famous Tirumala laddu.

During the meeting held at the Camp Office of the Chief Minister at Undavalli on Wednesday, the two leaders reportedly reviewed plans for joint programmes to be conducted by the three parties in the ruling coalition, aiming to strengthen coordination and outreach.

It was reported that the meeting also touched upon the upcoming vacancies in the Rajya Sabha, with discussions on possible strategies and candidates. The talks are seen as part of ongoing efforts to align coalition partners on key political and administrative matters.

While discussing the latest political developments in the State, both leaders were learnt to have come to the conclusion that the YSRCP is provoking caste-based politics and decided to take steps to counter such conspiracies and to ensure that the rank and file of the NDA do not fall into the traps of that party.

It is also understood that Chandrababu and Pawan held preliminary discussions on the four Rajya Sabha seats that will fall vacant soon. During the meeting, both leaders also reportedly discussed filling the pending nominated posts.