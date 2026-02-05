CM Naidu invited to Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams at Srikalahasti temple

Sri Kalahasteeswara Swamy Temple authorities and Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy on Wednesday formally invited Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to attend the Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams at the historic Srikalahasti Temple.

Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy, Temple Chairman Kotte Sai Prasad, Executive Officer Bapi Reddy, and Deputy Executive Officer Krishna Reddy, along with temple officials, archakas, and Vedic scholars Rakhi Swamy, Shivakumar Swamy, and Sudhakar, extended the invitation.

As part of the festival preparations, the temple administration also directly invited Tirupati District SP Subbarayudu, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Tirupati, Vijay Kumar, and other senior officials to participate in the Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams.

Temple Protocol Assistant Executive Officer Mohan and Supervisor Nagabhushanam were present when officials handed over the invitations.