Jagan trying to disturb peace in Andhra Pradesh: Anagani

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leaders launched a scathing attack on YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for making baseless allegations against the NDA government, and for violating the norms during his visit to Ambati Rambabu’s residence in Guntur city.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters on Wednesday, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad blamed Jagan for trying to disturb the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in the State. Jagan created terror on roads by proceeding to Guntur with more than the permitted number of people. With the sole intention to create differences on the lines of caste and religion, Jagan went to the residence of Ambati in the name of consoling the family members, he said.

TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah lashed out at Jagan, alleging that a person who murdered democracy with his anarchic rule, was speaking about democracy now. “It is nothing but devils preaching the Vedas. It is ridiculous on the part of Jagan to claim that jungle raj is prevailing in the State, he said.

Varla pointed out that it was Jagan who sowed the seeds of anarchic governance in Andhra Pradesh, and ran factional politics for five years. He recalled that attacks on opposition leaders reached their peak during Jagan’s regime.

“The NDA government allowed Jagan to travel in a procession to Guntur, which clearly shows how strong democracy is in the State now,” he said.