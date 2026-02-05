Andhra Pradesh

Jogi Ramesh moves HC against cases, alleges political vendetta

The YSRCP leader told the High Court that FIRs filed in Tirupati and Ibrahimpatnam over his remarks were politically motivated, procedurally flawed and violated his right to free speech
YSRCP leader and former minister Jogi Ramesh
VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh approached the HC seeking to quash cases registered against him in Tirupati and Ibrahimpatnam, alleging political vendetta.

It came up before Justice Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa on Wednesday. Senior advocate Sriram Subramanyam, appearing for the petitioner, said police registered the cases hastily without following procedure and with political intent. He argued that Ramesh’s remarks formed of political discourse.

He said the cases reflected selective action to target opposition leaders. He alleged that police were filing multiple cases to facilitate arrest, which infringed upon freedom of speech under Article 19(2).

