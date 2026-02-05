Jogi Ramesh moves HC against cases, alleges political vendetta

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh approached the HC seeking to quash cases registered against him in Tirupati and Ibrahimpatnam, alleging political vendetta.

It came up before Justice Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa on Wednesday. Senior advocate Sriram Subramanyam, appearing for the petitioner, said police registered the cases hastily without following procedure and with political intent. He argued that Ramesh’s remarks formed of political discourse.

He said the cases reflected selective action to target opposition leaders. He alleged that police were filing multiple cases to facilitate arrest, which infringed upon freedom of speech under Article 19(2).