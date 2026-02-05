‘Jungle Raj continues in AP’: Jagan warns NDA govt after Guntur visit to Ambati Rambabu

GUNTUR: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday issued a stern warning to the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government, alleging that “Jungle Raj” continues in Andhra Pradesh, and cautioning that his party cadre will retaliate if law and order further deteriorates.

Speaking to the media after consoling the family of senior leader Ambati Rambabu, he accused the NDA government of spreading misinformation in the Tirumala laddu adulteration case.

He said Central laboratories had given a clean chit, and the Supreme Court-monitored CBI SIT chargesheet did not mention the use of animal fat or implicate YSRCP leaders. Despite this, he alleged that the government was attempting to divert attention by ordering another probe and erecting provocative posters across the State.

Jagan claimed that the conspiracy was orchestrated by Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to malign YSRCP leaders.

He said when leaders such as Ambati, Jogi Ramesh, Vidadala Rajini, Kakani Govardhan Reddy and Bolla Brahma Naidu questioned the misuse of power, false cases were foisted against them.

“Ambati bore the brunt of TDP hooliganism, yet false cases were registered against him. This proves Jungle Raj continues in the State unabated,” Jagan said, adding that his party would fight back with renewed vigour.

He also cited the spurious liquor case, in which a TDP contestant was allegedly involved, but Ramesh was falsely implicated. “When TDP leaders and their cadre are running the liquor mafia, how can Ramesh be involved?” Jagan asked.

He warned that all those responsible for the attacks would face consequences. “If such provocative posters are put up again, Naidu should hang his head in shame,” Jagan declared.