Prevent cancer through lifestyle changes, says Minister TG Bharath

KURNOOL: Stressing that awareness is the most powerful weapon in the fight against cancer, Minister for Industries TG Bharath said the disease can be effectively controlled and even cured if detected early. World Cancer Day awareness programmes were held on Wednesday at the Municipal Corporation meeting hall in SBI Employees Colony. As part of the programme, sanitation workers were educated on cancer symptoms, preventive measures, and the importance of early screening.

HPV vaccinations were also administered to children of sanitation workers between the ages of 9 and 14. The minister inaugurated the event by lighting a lamp and releasing an awareness pamphlet. Addressing the gathering, Bharath said there is an urgent need to create public awareness about life-threatening diseases. He advised people not to fear cancer but to remain cautious and undergo regular health checkups. He added that a healthy lifestyle, a balanced diet, and regular exercise can significantly reduce cancer risk.

He called for joint efforts by the government and voluntary medical organisations to spread awareness.

Kurnool Mayor BY Ramaiah expressed confidence that under Bharath’s leadership, the city could be ranked among the top five in cleanliness. He also noted that with timely precautions and medical advice, some cancers can be prevented with a single injection.

Kurnool Municipal Corporation Commissioner P Vishwanath appreciated the foundation for providing free HPV vaccines worth `2,500 each to sanitation workers’ children.

Bachu Janakiram Foundation founder Dr B Ravindra Babu said the vaccines would be administered in two doses, six months apart, as part of their social responsibility initiatives.