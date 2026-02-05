SEAI and its Andhra Pradesh unit welcome US-India deal, EU FTA on seafood exports

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) and its Andhra Pradesh Region have welcomed the US-India Trade Deal and the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), calling them major boosts for India’s seafood export sector.

SEAI president G Pawan Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the two trade developments, noting they have provided relief and renewed confidence to exporters.

He said the conclusion of the EU FTA and the recent understanding with the USA have sharply reduced import tariffs on Indian seafood.

The USA remains India’s largest seafood market, with shipments valued at USD 2.78 billion in 2024-25.

However, punitive tariffs of up to 50 per cent imposed in August 2025 cut exports by 6.3 per cent in value and nearly 15 per cent in quantity during April–November 2025.

Kumar said the new deal lowers tariffs to 18 per cent, restoring competitiveness and market access.

The EU agreement will also reduce import duties on Indian seafood. SEAI (AP) president K Anand Kumar highlighted that India exported seafood worth USD 1.1 billion to the EU in 2024–25 even before FTA implementation.

He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister N. Lokesh for their intervention in pursuing the Centre to address challenges faced by exporters from Andhra Pradesh.