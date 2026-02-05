TTD officials relaxed norms without applying minds: SIT

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Supreme Court has submitted a letter to the Government of Andhra Pradesh on the alleged use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of the sacred Tirumala laddu prasadam. The 11-page letter has outlined serious irregularities, rule violations and alleged deliberate misconduct that had taken place between 2019 and 2024, and recommended stringent action against all those responsible for it.

The SIT had found that in 2020, TTD ghee tender conditions were arbitrarily relaxed without any scientific study, expert consultation or justification. Under the YSRCP regime, major eligibility criteria were diluted, including reduction of annual turnover requirement from `250 crore to `150 crore, lowering mandatory dairy experience from three to one year, removal of the requirement to procure four lakh litres of milk per day, and reduction of milk fat extraction capacity from 12 to 8 tonnes per day.

According to sources, the SIT had held senior TTD officials - FA&CAO — O Balaji, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy and the then EO Anil Kumar Singhal — responsible for approving and implementing these relaxations without due application of mind, and in violation of established procurement safeguards.

In the TTD Purchase Committee meeting, in which Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy participated as special invitees, recommended these relaxations, which were approved by TTD Board in February 2020.

As a result, ineligible private dairies with inadequate experience and procurement capacity were allowed to secure TTD ghee tenders, while established cooperative dairies were pushed out of competition.