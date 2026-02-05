TUDA awaits nod to fix Swarnamukhi boundaries

TIRUPATI: The Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) has completed the Mission Swarna Survey and is awaiting Andhra Pradesh government approval to fix official boundaries along the Swarnamukhi River to identify riverfront, buffer zone areas, and encroachments.

TUDA Chairman Dollar Diwakar Reddy directed engineers and planning officials, with support from the Tirupati District Revenue Department, to conduct a detailed survey using satellite-based station technology and digital mapping tools.

Recently, TUDA passed a resolution to place survey marking stones along the Swarnamukhi river stretch from Thondavada in Chandragiri mandal to Naidupeta, after obtaining prior government approval.

Authorities found that the Swarnamukhi River has been majorly encroached upon in three mandals — Chandragiri, Tirupati Rural, and Renigunta. Over the decades, several real estate ventures have come up close to the riverfront. Some developers and companies have unauthorisedly occupied river catchment and buffer zone areas without obtaining permission from the state government.

The Swarnamukhi River flows across 10 mandals in the district, with a total stretch of about 130 km. The District Revenue Department, TUDA, and the Irrigation Department jointly conducted the survey over more than 15 days, and officials completed field-level verification two weeks ago. The mapping includes both sides of the riverfront, extending up to the river’s confluence at the Bay of Bengal.