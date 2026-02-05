YSRCP leaders Rajani, Kakani move HC to quash cases linked to Tirumala laddu row

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and YSRCP leader Vidadala Rajani, along with 21 other party leaders and activists has approached the High Court seeking to quash a case registered against them by the Yadlapadu police in Palnadu district on Wednesday.

Similarly, former minister and senior YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy has filed petitions seeking to quash two cases registered against him by Podalakur and Dargamitta police stations in Nellore district.

In their petitions, the petitioners urged the court to set aside the FIR and also sought interim orders to stay all further proceedings in the case until final disposal of the petition.

In the Vidadala Rajini’s petition, the petitioners mentioned that the CBI has already concluded in its investigation that there was no presence of animal fat in the Tirumala Srivari Laddu ghee and has filed a chargesheet to that effect before the HC. Despite this, the petition alleged that certain ruling party leaders were spreading false propaganda claiming the presence of animal fat in laddu ghee.

Vidadala Rajani and others offered special prayers at Boyapalem temple opposing alleged disinformation by TTD leaders. Following a complaint, Yadlapadu police booked Rajani and 21 others for allegedly using abusive, provocative language.

In Kakani’s case, police registered a case based on TDP leader T Mastan Babu who alleged that the latter made controversial remarks on the sensational TTD laddu ghee issue disturbing public peace and incite caste and religious tensions.

In a separate complaint, TDP leader Pachipala Ramireddy of Manubolu approached Dargamitta police in Nellore, leading to another case being registered against Kakani on the same day.

Challenging the cases filed against them, the leaders sought relief from the High Court. The matter is likely to come up for hearing on Thursday.