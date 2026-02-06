Andhra achieves ID-free status under Navodayam 2.0, Minister Kollu Ravindra praises efforts

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra reviewed the overall performance of the Excise Department at a meeting held at the State Secretariat on Thursday.

The Minister examined enforcement measures and expressed satisfaction over Andhra Pradesh being declared Illicit Distillation (ID)-free by December 2025 under the Navodayam 2.0 programme.

He said the initiative, launched in February 2025 to eliminate illicit liquor and its harmful impact on society, achieved the target through sustained, coordinated and enforcement efforts.

He cautioned officials to maintain constant vigilance and ensure that habitual offenders are rehabilitated and do not relapse into illegal activities. Reviewing the revenue performance of the department, the Minister expressed satisfaction and reiterated that the Government’s primary focus remains public welfare rather than revenue generation.

On the disposal of bars under the Excise Policy 2025-28, the Minister said the Government had notified 840 bars in the Open Category and 84 bars for Geetha Kulalu.

In the first and second rounds held in August and September 2025, 625 bars were disposed of. In the third round, the drawal of lots conducted across the State on Thursday resulted in the disposal of 194 bars, leaving a balance of 107 bars.

He directed officials to take necessary steps to re-notify the remaining bars at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by Mukesh Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary and others.