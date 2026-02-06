Andhra prepares for population census 2027; key measures announced

VIJAYAWADA: Announcing that the population census will be conducted in the State from February 9 to 28 next year, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand directed officials to take appropriate measures from now onwards to ensure the smooth conduct of the process.

Adequate measures should be taken to create widespread awareness among the public at the field level regarding the census process, he said.

Chairing the State-level Coordination Committee meeting (SLCC) on the Population Census-2027 at the Secretariat on Thursday, the Chief Secretary said appropriate guidelines have already been issued in this regard. Special IEC material should be published to create awareness among the public about the Population Census-2027, and sent to all districts. Furthermore, a special booklet should be published outlining the tasks to be completed within a specific timeframe, similar to election procedures, and sent to the districts, he said.

Special Chief Secretary and State Coordinator for the Census SS Rawat suggested that measures be taken to create adequate awareness among the public about the Population Census-2027, and provide them with complete information. All the departments concerned should issue appropriate instructions to their field-level staff in this regard, he said.

State Census Director J Nivas gave a PowerPoint presentation on the census. He explained that the upcoming census process will be conducted in two phases. The first phase is House Listing and Housing Census (HLO), and the second phase is Population Enumeration (PE), he said.