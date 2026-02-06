Andhra ranks seventh in uninsured vehicles

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the seventh-highest State in the country in terms of vehicles plying without valid insurance, raising serious concerns over road safety and enforcement. As many as 77,10,411 vehicles are currently uninsured out of nearly 1.8 crore registered vehicles in the State, according to official data.

The information was disclosed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in a written reply to a question raised by Raj Kumar Chabbewal, MP, in Lok Sabha.

The data highlights widespread non-compliance with mandatory motor insurance norms across several states.

According to the data released, Uttar Pradesh tops the list with over 2.1 crore uninsured vehicles, followed by Maharashtra (1.6 crore), Tamil Nadu (1.27 crore) and Gujarat (1.03 crore), indicating that the problem is nationwide.

The figures present a grim picture of enforcement by the transport and police departments, pointing to systemic lapses in monitoring compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act. Although mandatory, many vehicle owners continue to operate without policies.

Officials said insurance is usually taken at the time of registration, but many fail to renew it after expiry, especially after the initial one-year or multi-year coverage period. Tracking such lapses and enforcing renewals has become a major challenge for authorities due to the sheer volume of vehicles on the road.