Bomb threat at Andhra University confirmed as hoax after extensive search

VISAKHAPATNAM: A bomb threat email received by Andhra University (AU) on Thursday triggered a major security operation, with city police, bomb disposal squads, and sniffer dog teams conducting searches across the campus before confirming it as a hoax.

According to a press release from AU, unidentified persons sent a threatening email to the principals of AU Engineering College and the Women’s Engineering College, claiming that a bomb had been planted on the campus.

After receiving an alert from university officials, III Town police officers, the Cybercrime Department, the dog squad, and the bomb disposal squad conducted search operations at both colleges.

Officials said teams found no suspicious objects or explosives during the inspection. The university authorities requested the Cybercrime Department to investigate the incident. III Town CI said police searched every corner of the campus to ensure the safety. “After searching the entire university premises, we found nothing suspicious, confirming the threat to be a hoax,” he said.

Visakhapatnam CP Sankha Brata Bagchi said police received information from the AU registrar’s office and rushed to the spot with bomb disposal teams and sniffer dogs. “A case has been registered, and police are working to trace the origin of the email,” he said.