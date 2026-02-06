Chinna Appanna granted bail in Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration case

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted bail to Chinna Appanna, an accused in the Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration case, on Thursday. Justice Venkata Jyothirmayi Pratapa pronounced the order, granting bail to Appanna with strict conditions.

Appanna, a former employee of AP Bhavan, was arrested by the CBI on allegations that he had accepted commissions from dairy companies involved in the supply of ghee to the TTD. He is currently lodged in Nellore district jail.

Earlier, the High Court had rejected his bail plea. Subsequently, Appanna approached the court for the second time seeking bail.

Appearing on behalf of the accused, senior advocate Chitturu Nageswara Rao argued that Appanna had no role whatsoever in the manufacture or supply of adulterated ghee.

He contended that the only allegation against the accused was that he had allegedly received commissions from dairy companies.

The counsel further submitted that even the CBI had not alleged any involvement of Appanna in the preparation or supply of adulterated ghee.

It was also pointed out that all the ghee suppliers named in the case had already been granted bail.

Appanna was directed to furnish two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each. He was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court, and was barred from leaving the country without prior permission. The court further directed him to cooperate with the SIT in probe.