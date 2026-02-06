CM Chandrababu Naidu to address farmers in Kurnool district today

KURNOOL: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will visit Kurnool district today to participate in an agricultural welfare programme, marking a key step in Pattadhar Pass Book reforms.

Naidu will distribute Pattadhar Pass Books bearing the Raja Mudra seal to farmers, reaffirming the government’s commitment to transparent land records and farmer empowerment. He will arrive at Orvakal airport by flight and proceed to Kalugatla village in Yemmiganur mandal by helicopter. The programme is scheduled to begin at 10 am.

During the event, Naidu will hand over pass books, interact with farmers on land reforms and address a public meeting.

Kurnool District Collector A Siri has overseen arrangements, including the helipad, venue and logistics. Nearly 2,000 pass books have been prepared. District police, led by SP Vikrant Patil, have deployed 1,200 personnel to ensure tight security.