Delayed repair works cause traffic chaos on Godavari Fourth Bridge

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Commuters travelling between Rajamahendravaram and Kovvur are facing severe hardship due to prolonged maintenance works on the four-lane Godavari fourth bridge, popularly known as Gammon Bridge, where incomplete bearing replacement and annual inspections have disrupted normal traffic flow.

With vehicles allowed to move only on one side of the bridge, congestion has become routine, turning what is considered a shorter and faster route into a frustrating experience for motorists.

The issue dates back to March 25 last year, when a bearing at the action joint near the 52nd pier on the Kovvur-Rajamahendravaram stretch subsided by nearly an inch. Following this, emergency repair works were taken up in May.

To facilitate these works, traffic from Kovvur to Rajamahendravaram was stopped from December 24 to January 8, and later in the opposite direction from January 21 this year.

These intermittent closures have led to mounting traffic pressure and frequent accidents.

During inspections, engineers found that 37 movement and fixed bearings across the bridge had worn out.