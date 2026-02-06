Eluru district emerges as major aqua hub in Andhra Pradesh

ELURU: Eluru district, carved out of the undivided West Godavari region, is rapidly consolidating its position as one of the most important aquaculture hubs in the State and playing a rucial role in the State’s fish and shrimp economy.

With a total aquaculture spread of 1.49 lakh acres and nearly 27,000 farmers directly dependent on the sector, Eluru today stands at the centre of aquaculture-driven rural livelihoods, export earnings, and agri-based growth.

Aquaculture experts say Eluru’s rise is rooted in the rich legacy of the undivided West Godavari district, long regarded as the cradle of aquaculture in the State.

The officials point out that Eluru is no longer just inheriting this legacy-it is expanding and redefining it through scale, technology adoption, and export orientation.

According to District Fisheries Officer B. Raj Kumar, aquaculture activity in Eluru has expanded significantly over the last decade, both in area and economic value.

“While the total aquaculture area in the district stands at 1.49 lakh acres, only around 73,000 acres are formally registered with the Fisheries Department. Nearly 68,000 acres remain unregistered,” he told The New Indian Express.

During the last year, Eluru district recorded an impressive 12.49 lakh metric tonnes of fish and shrimp production, with the overall value estimated at Rs 29,211 crore, making it one of the highest-value aquaculture districts in the country.

This massive output has strengthened Andhra Pradesh’s position as India’s leading seafood-exporting State, contributing significantly to foreign exchange earnings.

At present, Krishna district ranks first in aquaculture production in Andhra Pradesh. However, officials say Eluru is closing the gap fast. “With the peak harvest season expected in April, Eluru is likely to surpass Krishna and claim the number one position in the State,” Raj Kumar said.

Officials attribute the large unregistered area mainly to leased lands and informal agreements. Aquaculture activity in Eluru district spans 10 mandals, with Kalidindi emerging as the largest aquaculture cluster with 30,000 acres.